What is this? Cheddar StockStream
is the worlds first cooperative multiplayer stock market game using real money.
Is this really using real money?
Yes. Anyone can vote in the
Cheddar StockStream
Twitch Channel on which stocks should be bought or sold.
Trades are executed automatically using Robinhood.
How much money is available?
The account started with $50,000 in cash. Since then, thousands of players have voted and built a
portfolio with many different stocks.
How do I play?
Visit the Cheddar StockStream Twitch channel and see the HowTo below the video.
What stocks can be bought or sold?
Everything on Robinhood except for a few restrictions due to
volatility
or FINRA/SEC regulations.
How long will this continue?
This stream will run every day, while market is open. If the account value falls below
$25,000,
trading halts, and the game is over.
Content made available through this website or its related channels is for entertainment purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute legal advice or investment advice.
This service is made available in the hope that it will be useful, but without any warranty.
YOUR USE OF THE INFORMATION OR SERVICES ON THIS WEBSITE OR USE OF THE MATERIALS LINKED BY THIS WEBSITE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK!
Got something important to tell me?
rootplease don't spam me@stockstream.live