What is this?

Cheddar StockStream is the worlds first cooperative multiplayer stock market game using real money.

Is this really using real money?

Yes. Anyone can vote in the Cheddar StockStream Twitch Channel on which stocks should be bought or sold. Trades are executed automatically using Robinhood

How much money is available?

The account started with $50,000 in cash. Since then, thousands of players have voted and built a portfolio with many different stocks.

How do I play?

Visit the Cheddar StockStream Twitch channel and see the HowTo below the video.

What stocks can be bought or sold?

Everything on Robinhood except for a few restrictions due to volatility or FINRA/SEC regulations.

How long will this continue?